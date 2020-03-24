8 deaths caused by Coronavirus in Romania. 762 infections overall, 186 new cases reported on Tuesday

The first deaths of those infected with novel Coronavirus have been reported in the past 24 hours on Romania’s territory. Eight people have died so far. They all had serious pre-existing medical conditions.

The Strategic Communication Group has announced on Tuesday at 13:00hrs that 762 people tested positive for COVID-19 so far. Out of 762, 79 have been declared cured and were discharged from hospitals (53 in Timișoara, 19 in Bucharest, 3 in Craiova, 2 in Constanța, one in Cluj and one in Iași).

From Monday to Tuesday, there has been 186 new cases reported. The age of the recently diagnosed patients ranges from 4 to 85 years old.

There are 16 patients at intensive care at this moment, with 6 in serious condition.

103 doctors and nurses, infected

103 representatives of the medical staff in Romania have tested positive for COVID-19 so far: 43 doctors (27 in Suceava only), 45 nurses (30 in Suceava), 14 medical orderlies and a care taker.

The Strategic Communication Group had announced on Monday at 13:00hrs that there are a total of 576 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Romania so far, with 143 new cases since Sunday. Out of those 576 confirmed positive, 73 have been declared cured and discharged from hospitals (51 in Timișoara, 17 in Bucharest, 3 in Craiova, one in Constanța and one in Iași). 433 cases of Coronavirus had been reported by Sunday on Romania’s territory.

The first death cases

The first death case is a 67-year-old man confirmed with COVID-19 on 18 March at the Emergency Unit of Filiasi Hospital and transferred on the same date to Craiova Clinical Hospital for Infectious Diseases.

The Strategic Communication Group informed that the patient was suffering from very serious pre-existing conditions, neoplazic pathology in a terminal stage (cancer). He had returned from France.

The second patient who died was a 74-year-old man, hospitalised at Victor Babes Hospital for Infectious Diseases in Bucharest. He had been transferred from the University Hospital in Bucharest, with a pre-existing chronic condition. He was in the dialysis programme.

Sources quoted by Hotnews.ro said that the 74yo patient infected with coronavirus who died at Victor Babes Hospital on Sunday had come to the University Hospital by himself on Monday, March 16, as he had fever and was coughing. He was tested for coronavirus only four days after, meaning on Friday, March 20. After the test came out positive he was transferred in serious condition to Victor Babes Hospital, where he died today.

The third Romanian who died of Coronavirus is a 70yo man from Neamt county. He had pre-existing medical conditions, including diabetes and hypertension. The man died at the Hospital for Infectious Diseases in Iasi. The Strategic Communication Group said that the epidemiological inquiry in his case did showed that the man had not travel history and he was not registered as contact of an infected person.

The fourth patient with COVID-19 who died has been announced on Monday. It’s a 72-year-old woman, hospitalised since Saturday, March 21 at the Suceava County Hospital. The woman had pre-existing medical conditions (diabetes, cardiovascular diseases). She had no epidemiological record, meaning she had not travel abroad, and she was not known to have had any contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

A fifth death case has just been reported today around 14:00hrs. It’s a 71yo man from Suceava, who tested positive for COVID-19 on March 23 and who has been hospitalised since March 21. The man has been previously admitted at the cardio unit of the hospital and might be a contact of the patient transferred from the Hospital for Infectious Diseases in Iasi.

The sixth death of a person infected with COVID-19 has been reported on Monday afternoon. It’s a 64yo man from Arad, who was admitted in serious condition at the Arad County Hospital on March 20, was intubated at the intensive care unit. He had tested positive for COVID-19 today.

The seventh death is a 65yo patient, hospitalised for dialysis at the University Hospital in Bucharest, who tested positive for Coronavirus on March 21. The patient was in the same ward with the second patient who died of COVID-19.



The 8th patient who died of coronavirus was a 70-year-old man from Craiova. He was admitted to the Hospital for Infectious Diseases in Craiova with respiratory distress and tested positive for COVID-19 on March 19. He had other medical conditions, he was receiving insulin and he was suffering of obesity, stage II. The man had returned from Italy together with his daughter on March 7. The daughter is in self-isolation.

There were 367 cases on Saturday at 13:00hrs, now there are 433. Out of those 433 patients, 64 have been declared cured and were discharged from hospitals (47 in Timișoara, 11 in Bucharest, 3 in Craiova, 2 in Constanța and 1 in Iași).

First Coronavirus case in a prison in Romania

The Strategic Communication Group has announced that among the people who tested positive for the new Coronavirus there is also an inmate.

The inmate was taken from the Bucharest Police arrest centre to the hospital of the Jilava penitentiary for some medical problems. The initial test for coronavirus came out negative, but the second one prelevated on March 13 came out positive. The inmate has been isolated since the moment of imprisonment.