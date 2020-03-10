8 more people tested positive for Coronavirus in Bucharest, 25 cases confirmed overall in Romania

Eight more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Bucharest, with the total number of cases mounting to 25 in Romania, the Strategic Communication Group has reported on Tuesday.

The Group says that all these new 8 cases are in Bucharest and they have all been confirmed on one day.

“Three are related to the man admitted to Gerota Hospital, one is related to the first infected in Bucharest, while other 4 are citizens who traveled to Israel, Germany and UK”, the above-mentioned sources said.

Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea had previously announced on Facebook today that the last 3 cases are the son, daughter-in-law and grandson of the 60-year-old man who had been diagnosed with Covid-19 and have been admitted at the Interior Ministry’s “Dimitrie Gerota” Hospital. The man was a retired officer, working for the District 4 Public Health Direction in Bucharest.

“Other 3 people tested positive for coronavirus in Bucharest! The son, daughter-in-law and grandson of the 60-year-old man who was diagnosed last night“, said Firea in a Facebook post, reiterating the call for closure of all schools and kindergartens until after Easter, as well as the ban of all cultural or sports events.

The woman whose tests came out positive for Covid-19 is allegedly employed at the Bucharest City Hall. Her office mates are under isolation at home.

Overall, there are 11,000 people are monitored and in isolation countrywide, while around 100 are under quarantine, according to an interactive chart made by the National Public Health Institute, which shows the evolution of the coronavirus situation in Romania in real time, a report of the people infected, under quarantine or monitored in each county.

Who are those 8 patients recently diagnosed? A pregnant woman and a 3yo boy among them

1. 31-year-old woman from Ilfov, contact of the 49yo man’s partner, the first case confirmed in Bucharest.

2. 32yo man from Bucharest, contact of the patient admitted at Gerota Hospital.

3. 30yo woman from Bucharest, pregnant, contact of the patient admitted at Gerota Hospital. The woman is in good condition.

4. 3yo boy from Bucharest, contact of the patient admitted at Gerota Hospital.

5. 36yo woman from Bucharest, who returned from Israel on February 29 and went with coronavirus symptoms at Matei Bals hospital.

6. 35yo woman from Bucharest, who returned from Israel on February 29 and went with coronavirus symptoms at Matei Bals hospital.

7. 34yo man from Bucharest who returned from London on February 27 and went with coronavirus symptoms at Matei Bals hospital.

8. 41yo woman who returned from Munich, Germany on March 7 and went with coronavirus symptoms at Matei Bals hospital.

The 60yo man, a retired officer, now admitte at Gerota Hospital, had also returned from Israel on February 26. There are 42 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Israel so far, no death.