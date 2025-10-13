81% of Romanian adults follow influencers, study finds

81% of Romanian adults follow at least one influencer, but public interest has stabilized, shows the latest InfluenceMe 2025 study, conducted by Starcom Romania. After 13 years of continuous analysis, the report confirms the maturation of the influencer marketing market: the challenge is no longer how to reach people, but how to remain relevant to them.

Influence has matured: loyal but selective audience

According to the study, the percentage of Romanians who follow influencers has remained constant compared to 2024, a sign that the market has reached a stage of controlled saturation. The public continues to be interested, but is becoming more demanding in choosing creators and the content they consume.

“Influence is no longer just about visibility, but about relevance. In a saturated market, the public is looking for content that brings them value and real connections. InfluenceMe 2025 shows that the future of influencer marketing is about co-creation, consistency and trust,” said Mirela Mirică, Media Research Specialist at Starcom Romania.

From ads to integrated content: authenticity versus memorability

Consumers’ perception of influencer campaigns has changed significantly. While in 2024, 62% considered them to be ads, in 2025 that percentage dropped to 54%. At the same time, the number of those who perceive them as part of the influencers’ natural content is increasing. This fusion between campaign and content brings authenticity, but also a challenge: brands tend to become difficult to differentiate in an oversaturated landscape.

How can brands distinguish themselves in 2025

To remain relevant, brands must rethink their relationship with influencers:

• from reach to relevance – it’s not just how many people see you that matters, but also how much they resonate with you;

• from sponsorship to co-creation – authenticity is built together, not through one-off associations;

• from isolated campaigns to long-term partnerships – consistency builds trust, and trust builds loyalty.

“Successful campaigns no longer rely exclusively on the notoriety of influencers, but also on the value of the content: useful ideas, clear explanations, inspirational storytelling and real community involvement. InfluenceMe 2025 comes with a conclusion that we bet on 13 years ago, when many actors in the communication industry were skeptical: people need meaning, substance, inspiration and education. In exchange for these things, they entrust you with their time and loyalty. After years in which the INFLUENCE market has grown spectacularly and, most often, artificially, the moment of truth has come. In a sea of ​​noise, in a reality in which a person is exposed, on average, to 360 brand messages/day, generated by influencers, only brands and influencers that bring something valuable to this exchange space, called Social Media, stand out.

MIND THE SPACE! – is the exhortation with which I began my presentation at the Influencer Marketing Conference. A a valid call for all actors in the influence scene (agencies, brands, influencers). Essentially, a call to realize that beyond briefs with concrete objectives of awareness, consideration, purchase intention & co, we operate in a collective social fabric, in a multicolored space, in which people are bombarded by infinite stimuli, which they no longer have the capacity to metabolize. And then, before asking ourselves whether 5 nano-influencers or 2 celebrities are useful for a particular brief, we would be better off if we abandoned the direction of easy recipes and turned to people who have real expertise, a strategic approach and who first ask us questions, then come up with some (documented) solutions,” stated Andreea Lupu, Strategy & Innovation Director Starcom Romania.