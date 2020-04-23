89yo man from Arad cured of Coronavirus

Cases of elderly cured of Coronavirus have been reported in all affected countries, with Romania making no exception.

The County Hospital of Arad has announced today that a man, aged 89, infected with COVID-19 and admitted in their unit, had been cured.

Other two people aged over 80, have also cured from coronavirus previously in the same hospital.

“Good news from the Internal Medicine Ward II where today five patients infected with coronavirus had been declared cured, including a 89-year-old man! He is the third octogenarian cured of Coronavirus in Arad, which proves us that this extremely contagious virus can be defeated! The patients were discharged from the hospital after they had tested negative following the second and third tests”, the representatives of the Arad Hospital said.

A day ago, two women, aged 82 and 87, have been declared cured of COVID-19 a day before.