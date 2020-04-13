9 in 10 Romanians living in the city won’t visit their family on Easter, survey says

90% of the Romanians living in urban areas intend to stay home on Easter this year amid the Coronavirus pandemic, says the Consumer Stress Score survey conducted by iSense Solutions during April 6-10.

As for the moment when things will get back to normal, 58% of the surveyed people in the urban areas estimate that it will be by mid-June.

The interest of the Romanians for the reports on Coronavirus remains high: 83% of them are watching news on this topic occasionally, while 25% are doing it very often.

During this time, Romanians are mostly worried about the economic situation (with a concern assessed at 79 on a scale from 0 to 100) and for the health of their family members (with a score of 59 on a scale from 0 to 100).

Although half of consumers (50%) say that their personal incomes have declined, while 78% have spent less on things that are not strictly necessary, the level of social responsibility among Romanians remains high: 6 in 10 shoppers have bought products from local producers in order to endorse the local economy.

Romanians’ expectations from brands



Almost half of the respondents (47%) consider that brands should send messages that are not related to the coronavirus epidemic, while 44% say that brands should adjust their communication strategy during this period. Only 6pc consider that brands should not communicate at all.

7 in 10 Romanian consumers would like that more and more brands should make home deliveries, while 63% would like special discounts during this period.