9 in 10 Romanians Plan Black Friday Shopping with €414 Budget

The image of the shopper who chaotically browses through Black Friday deals has become a myth. The latest study by market research agency MKOR, “Black Friday Consumer Trends 2025”, reveals the portrait of a strategic consumer, who approaches the biggest shopping event of the year with meticulous planning.

The research conducted in October 2025 on a nationally representative sample of 1,000 respondents shows a maturing market, where decisions are calculated, planned budgets are larger, and the shopping experience is becoming hybrid.

Meticulous Planning Becomes the New Normal

The significant drop in impulsive shoppers is the study’s strongest revelation. An overwhelming 93% of those planning to shop prepare a list in advance, starting the process 3–4 weeks ahead.

The main driver is the desire to buy products from a personal wishlist at a better price (53%), followed by the pragmatic goal of purchasing Christmas gifts (31%).

From Tech to Lifestyle: Shopping Carts Reflect New Priorities

The era when Black Friday was synonymous only with tech and appliances is over. In 2025, the average shopping cart has diversified dramatically, including items from 3.9 different categories on average (+1 compared to 2024).

Although Electronics and Appliances remain at the top of the lists (49%), the rise of lifestyle categories is remarkable.

Both Fashion items (42%) and Beauty & Care products (42%) nearly double their presence in purchase intentions, signaling a clear shift toward lifestyle optimization as well as stockpiling during a period of uncertainty and fiscal pressure.

Gen Z Redefines Itself: The Rise of the Hybrid Consumer

While online was the undisputed king in previous years, we now see growth in the omnichannel shopper.

The hybrid approach (online + offline) has reached 39%, driven by Generation Z. Contrary to the myth that they live exclusively digitally, 56% of young people aged 18–28 intend to combine channels, using online for research and physical stores for product testing and instant gratification.

Young shoppers combine shopping with socializing, an important part of life at this stage (socializing with friends is one of the main ways young people relax, as other MKOR studies show).

Trust is Earned Through Real Deals: What Convinces the Undecided

The main barrier to participating in Black Friday remains distrust in the authenticity of offers (30% of non-shoppers).

“Data this year confirms a maturation of the Romanian consumer. Black Friday is no longer a sprint but a planning marathon starting 3–4 weeks in advance. For retailers, this means the battle is no longer just over price on the day itself but on building relevance and trust weeks ahead. Those who understand they are selling to a strategist, not an impulsive hunter, will win in 2025.” — Cori Cimpoca, Founder of MKOR

However, for the sizable 28% of undecided consumers, the key to conversion is clear: the value of the discount.

For these shoppers, a substantial discount turns hesitation into a purchase. The study shows that the psychological threshold separating a mediocre offer from a real opportunity is an average discount of 54%.