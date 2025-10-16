The chess prodigy child of Romanian parents in France has made waves in chess competitions. At just 9 years old, Luca Protopopescu played 12 simultaneous games. Ranked number 1 in the world for under-10 chess, Luca enjoyed playing 12 games at once during the “Chess Celebration” in Marseille, where his family is based, reports La Provence.

The son of Romanians living in France, Luca participated in the fifth edition of the event held in Marseille on Saturday, October 11, impressing the audience by playing 12 simultaneous games. The local newspaper La Provence notes that 9-year-old Protopopescu is one of French chess’s brightest prospects. In April, he became the youngest player in chess history to surpass a 2200 ELO rating.

A member of the Marseille-Échecs club, Protopopescu broke the previous record held by British player Ethan Pang by nearly 100 days. For comparison, world number one Magnus Carlsen has an ELO rating of 2839. The ELO ranking measures a chess player’s skill, with points gained or lost after each game. Winning against a higher-rated opponent earns more points, while losing to a lower-rated player results in a larger loss. The calculation is based on a mathematical formula comparing the actual outcome with the expected result.

Reaching a 2200 rating, considered the “master level” in chess, is a major achievement for any player.

According to the International Chess Federation (FIDE) rules, a player who places on the podium at a European or World Championship and reaches a 2000 ELO rating automatically receives the Candidate Master title. Luca is the 2023 European Youth runner-up in the under-8 category. After the Candidate Master title, the progression continues with FIDE Master, International Master, and Grandmaster—the last of which is awarded for life.