A bench placed by a family on Călțun Peak in the Făgăraș Mountains dismantled by mountain rescuers

A bench made of metal and wood was carried and mounted at over 2,500 meters altitude, on Cornul Călțunului Peak, in the Făgăraș Mountains. Salvamont Argeș announced they will dismantle it, with the head of the mountain rescuers saying that those who brought it there should be fined.

The photos with the bank was posted on a group for the mountain trail lovers. The bench was reportedly placed there to the top of the mountain by a family from Sibiu.

Salvamont Argeș announced that it will dismantle the bank. “That bench, if it was mounted on the top of the mountain, has no place, no purpose. The problem is that we do not start mounting benches on the tops, nature must remain as it is. Tomorrow others might set up a kiosk or who knows what. From my point of view, those people should receive a fine from the Mountain Gendarmerie because they did something there that has nothing to do with the mountain landscape “, says the head of the mountain rescuers.