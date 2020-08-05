A city in Romania made it into the final round of European Capital of Innovation 2020 contest

Twelve cities from nine countries, including a Romanian city, are in the final stage of the contest to become the European Capital of Innovation 2020. Funded by Horizon 2020, EU’s research and innovation programme, the prize recognises the European cities that develop vibrant innovation ecosystems to address public challenges and improve the lives of the people.

The Romanian city that qualified for the final stage of the competition is Cluj-Napoca. The other cities to race for the title are Espoo (Finland), Ghent (Belgium), Groningen (The Netherlands), Helsingborg (Sweden), Leeuwarden (The Netherlands), Leuven (Belgium), Linz (Austria), Milan (Italy), Reykjavik (Iceland), Valencia (Spain) and Vienna (Austria).

The winner is to receive a EUR 1 million prize.

“Innovation is key for cities to ensure a sustainable recovery after challenging times. When cities nurture innovation ecosystems so that innovation actors and citizens meet and collaborate, they boost their development and resilience. The sixth edition of the European Capital of Innovation Award is set to be another strong contest and will showcase the best innovative practices that drive European cities forward,” said Mariya Gabriel, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth.

A high-level jury of independent experts selected the 12 finalists by analysing how cities use innovative solutions to respond to societal challenges, how they use such practices in the urban development process and how they engage broad local communities in decision-making.

The winner city will receive the title of European Capital of Innovation 2020 as well as €1,000,000 to support its innovation activities and to enhance its capacity to connect individuals, public sector, academia, and businesses to deliver societal benefits for its communities. Five runners-up will get €100,000 each.

The Commission will announce the winner and the runners-up of the European Capital of Innovation 2020 contest at the European Research and Innovation Days taking place on 22-24 September 2020.