A first in Romania in the past century: Ten flamingos spotted in the Danube Delta

The Administration of the Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve (ARBDD) in Tulcea has flagged the presence of ten flamingos in the Danube Delta, Romania, which is the most numerous group of this species noticed in Romania in the past century.

The flamingo birds have been spotted in the Meleaua Sacalin area in the Danube Delta on Saturday, June 13. ARBDD said in the Facebook post that the species nestling in the Mediterranean basin has the closest colonies in Greece, Turkey or Montenegro.

“This bird is rarely seen in Romania, especially in the south-east. The first mention of flamingos here dates back in 1900 (Dombrowsky). This is the largest group of flamingos noticed in Romania in the past century”, reads the ARBDD’s post.

The Administration explains that the flamingo species have a high mobility outside the breeding period.

“Therefore, specimens seized in Camargue area in France belonged to the populations from the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, from Egypt, Lebanon, Greece, Turkey (Kiss & Szabo 2002). At the same time, the species can be accidentally noticed also in northern Europe, in the Scandinavian Peninsula”, ARBDD concludes.