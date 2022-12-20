A new species of cockroach discovered in Romania

A new insect species for Romania was discovered in the Dunele Marine/Sea Dunes reserve in Agigea. The species is part of the order Coleoptera (insects popularly known as beetles, not to be confused with kitchen beetles, which are part of a separate order – Blattodea).

The insect is called Aplocnemus jejunus (it does not have a popular name, being identified for the first time in our country) and does not measure more than 5 mm in length. It is black and shiny, covered with hairs, which makes it easy to overlook, being a little studied and known species, according to representatives of the “Dunele Marine de la Agigea” natural reserve.

Since 1863, when it was first described, and until today, it has been found in only 27 places in Europe (in Bulgaria, Turkey, Greece, Austria, Italy, Sardinia, Corsica and France), the protected natural area Dunele Marine from Agigea being the 28th place and the only area in our country where this species has been identified so far.

The more hidden way of life makes it harder to notice, being a more arboreal, saproxylic (lives in dead wood) species that feeds on other insect species. It spends the winter as an adult, and can be found under the bark of trees during the cold periods of the year.

It is most likely not a recent expansion of the range to the north as a result of climate change, but the species has been here for many thousands of years, not being noticed until today due to its hidden way of life and especially the very small number of entomologists (specialists dealing with the study of insects) operating on the territory of the country.

The Agigea Marine Dune Reserve is not only home to species that are closely related to the marine dune habitat as a way of life, but is also a suitable home for species that live in other types of habitats. The “Dunele Marine de la Agigea” reserve can be visited daily between 08:00 and 18:00.