A Romanian became the oldest man in the world after 112-yo Brit has died

Romanian Dumitru Comănescu, aged 111 years and 7 months, has become the oldest man on the planet, acknowledged by the World Guinness Book, after British Bob Weighton had died few days ago.

Dumitru Comănescu was born on November 8,1908 in Provița de Jos village, Prahova county. He was agricultural engineer and he is currently living at the Centre for Seniors of Bucharest.

“My dear ones, I got the big news with excitement, but, first of all, I would like to convey my condolences to the family of the former world leader, Robert Weighton. I am honoured and blessed to be officially now the oldest man in the world and to represent Romania at the highest level! It is incredible!”, Dumitru Comănescu said, as quoted by Digi24.

“I want to thank all who have stood by me, who supported me and helped over the years, to my family, friends and those close to me. But, above all, I thank God for He chose me to be here today, ranking as the oldest man in the world. Thank you all for your wishes and beautiful thoughts, I wish you good health and I hope you will outgrow me”, he added.



The man said that the secret of his longevity had been the love of his family, wife, sons and grandchildren.