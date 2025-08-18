Alina Mungiu-Pippidi, President of the Romanian Academic Society (SAR), has been appointed for a four-year term to the United Nations Committee of Experts in Public Administration (CEPA), reports România Curată.

Her appointment, like that of other CEPA members, was made by the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) upon the recommendation of the UN Secretary-General.

The UN Committee of Experts in Public Administration has a total of 24 members, with mandates valid until July 31, 2029.

“The UN Committee of Experts in Public Administration (CEPA) plays a crucial role in supporting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by providing specialized advice on governance and public administration to the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). CEPA focuses on improving governance structures and processes to facilitate the implementation of the goals, particularly in relation to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, developing and overseeing the UN strategy on economic and social development indicators and good governance,” the source adds.

According to the biography provided by the UN Committee of Experts, Alina Mungiu-Pippidi (Romania) holds the Chair in Comparative Public Policy at the Department of Political Science at LUISS Guido Carli University in Rome. Previously, she was a Professor of Democracy Studies at the Hertie School (Berlin) from 2007 to 2023. She studied social psychology in Romania, where she earned her doctorate, and political science at Harvard University’s Kennedy School.

She also serves as Honorary President of the Romanian Academic Society (SAR), leads the European Research Center for Anti-Corruption and State-Building (ERCAS), and is the academic coordinator of BridgeGap, a €6 million EU Horizon research project.