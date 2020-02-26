A second Italian who traveled to Romania tested positive for coronavirus

A second person, an Italian who traveled to Romania, has tested positive for coronavirus, Digi 24 reported.

The 51-year-old man lives in Piandimeleto locality, Marche region and he was in Romania last week, traveling with the 71-year-old Italian in Craiova who was first detected with coronavirus.

The 51yo Italian is currently in quarantine in his own house and his condition is not serious.

As for the other 71yo Italian, he is still admitted to the hospital of Rimini, in “serious, but stable” condition. The Italian authorities are in the process of checking all people who got in contact with the two Italians.