A structured plan for road safety could reduce Romania’s number of fatal accidents by 20% – 50% in 5 years

Romania – the first in UE regarding the number of deaths per million inhabitants in road accidents.

Romania – the first in Europe in terms of the number of deaths in road accidents

In Romania, every day five people die as a result of a car accident

Documentary about measures in Sweden

Pedestrian certificate for children between 6 and 10 years old

A phone weighs up to 5 kg during an accident

A dose of 0.33 L juice weighs up to 17.5 kg in a collision

What driving and defensive driving schools should do

Five times higher profit for companies investing in defensive driving courses

Romanian defensive driving schools demand that the authorities build a strategy similar to the Vision Zero plan implemented by Sweden, our country is the first in Europe in terms of the number of deaths caused by road accidents. The proposed measures include road safety education for children aged six to 10, defensive driving courses for drivers, better surveillance and law enforcement systems, and infrastructure modernization.

The representatives of the defensive driving schools requested these measures at a press conference also attended by the officials of the central public authorities.

The conference also featured “Sânge pe șosea”, a documentary film shot in Sweden, about the solutions of the local authorities to increase road safety.

“We urgently need a plan to reduce the number of accidents and casualties in Romania. In 2020 we were the first in Europe, with 85 deaths per million inhabitants, double the European average of 42 per million inhabitants. For Romania, we thought of a strategy similar to the one in Sweden, which in 1997 adopted Vision Zero, a plan that aimed to reduce the number of deaths to zero by 2020. They still have work to do, but the reduction is 165%. Vision Zero has three pillars: education, infrastructure and legislation. We have already thought of a similar strategy. We have been to Sweden to see the measures taken by the local specialists. We have even made a documentary. Now, we want to start working with the Romanian authorities as soon as possible. This initiative has a significant impact on everyone: the population, the business environment and the authorities said during the press conference Titi Aur, the founder of the Titi Aur Academy defensive driving school and the initiator of the plan.

The safest roads in Europe are in Norway (17 deaths per million inhabitants), Sweden (20 deaths per million) and Iceland (22 deaths per million), according to the European Commission for 2020 – the most recent dates available. The most insecure are those in Romania (85 deaths per million), Latvia (73 deaths per million) and Bulgaria (67 deaths/ million).

The solutions proposed by the defensive driving schools in Romania are:

Continuous education of the drivers. President Klaus Iohannis recently promulgated law no. 20/2022 on completing Government Emergency Ordinance no. 195/2002 through which drivers can participate in defensive driving courses. Road safety education for primary school children. The age between 6-10 is the best time to form the skills needed for correct pedestrian behavior. It is relevant the example of France, which introduced the “pedestrian permit” for children. Compliance with the law regarding the use of special safety systems for children. Extensive use of the driver’s record implemented in Romania in 2009 and provided upon request by the Traffic Police. It should be used in the driver’s relationship with his employers and insurance companies. Improving the ability to monitor and enforce the law by involving traffic police officers more actively along with the frequent use of automated systems to detect violations. Automatic systems can cover the lack of specialists in the Police for detecting deviations on public roads, similar to many EU countries. Maintenance of the road infrastructure and ensuring its safety conditions. We have observed that the existence and consistent, complete maintenance of road signaling systems, following the standards and rules (of road signs and road infrastructure arrangements) leads to increased safety. Continuous development of road infrastructure through highways, modern roads, proper maintenance and improvement of existing ones.

Five times higher profit for companies investing in defensive driving courses

“If we do not implement this plan, every year we have social costs of about 3.32 billion euros and 1.5 billion euros as property damage paid by insurers. We do not yet have an assessment of how much the proposed plan would cost, but we know that the results will be directly proportional to the investment made and the directions in which these investments will be made. For example, a company’s investment in the process of permanent driver training brings a return of at least five times the amount invested by reducing the costs resulting from a road accident and the operating costs. A trained driver will drive safer, more economical, but also more environmentally friendly”, explained Titi Aur.

A large client of the Titi Aur Academy is a company that has about 10,000 vehicle users and allocates an annual budget of about 500,000 Euros for defensive driving and fleet monitoring courses. This investment saves around € 1.7 million yearly by reducing fuel consumption and € 0.9 million by renegotiating the fleet insurance policy. Therefore, the savings and benefits are five times higher than the amount invested only in these two components, without considering the savings made from reducing maintenance costs (car parts, consumables, fixed assets, etc.).

What schools should do

The founder of the Titi Aur Academy added that the driving schools should update their curriculum and diversify the information they present to the students.

“Driving schools should include at least two chapters in the curriculum: minimum technical knowledge in the field of active and passive safety systems and general rules for safe driving, for example, the correct driving position. On the other hand, defensive driving schools need to make the driver understand the traffic and the dangers, anticipate them and adopt a driving style that protects him from accidents. For example, at such a training, the driver may find that a telephone weighs up to 5 kg in the event of a frontal impact of 50 km / h with a fixed obstacle, and a juice dose of 0.33 L weighs up to 17 kg in a similar collision. Wrongly stored objects in the car can be a real danger, they can cause serious injuries and even death. It teaches the driver how to handle situations and reactions of the vehicle, slippery road, obstacles, darkness or fog, braking on various surfaces, skidding”, says the founder of the Titi Aur Academy.

You can download the documentary “Sânge pe șosea” by accessing this link.