A third NATO flight bringing medical supplies from South Korea to Romania. U.S. covered the transport costs

NATO is helping Romania again to bring the medical supplies necessary for the coronavirus crisis from South Korea. A new air transport operated by a Strategic Airlift Capability C-17 Globemaster IIII aircraft has flown around 100,000 protection coveralls destined to the medical staff from Seoul to Bucharest. The transports costs are covered by the United States, reads a press release by the Ministry of Defence.

The Romanian ministry of Defence has asked the Multinational Strategic Transport Unit that is operating at Papa Air Base in Hungary to undertake a new emergency air mission to transport another 45 tons of medical protection equipment from Seoul to Bucharest.

Referring to the the third SAC C-17 flight from South Korea to Romania, U.S. Ambassador to Romania Adrian Zuckerman said that the U.S. are proud to help Romania in this case.



“We are proud that we were able to assist the Government of Romania in transporting much-needed supplies from South Korea to Romania. I would also like to thank the Strategic Airlift Capability team for undertaking this important mission.

The Strategic Partnership between the United States and Romania has never been stronger and benefits our peoples in numerous areas. We will continue to strengthen and broaden our partnership not only during this crisis, but also through the rebuilding of our economies,” said the US Ambassador in Bucharest.

A week ago, a C-27 J Spartan Aircraft of the Romanian Air Force operated another flight to bring medical protection equipment to Romania from Turkey. The transport consisted in 100,000 protection masks types FFP2 and FFP3.

The protection masks were purchased by the Romanian state though the National Office for Centralized Acquisitions and the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, as part of the efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemics.

“The distribution of the protection equipment will be done with transportation means operated by the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, and allocated, according to the requirements, to the medical personnel throughout the country and the operative crews who act in the field, by means of the county inspectorates for emergency situations,” reads a MApN press release.

A first air transport operated by a NATO aircraft carrying 45 tons of medical equipment arrived to Romania on March 26.