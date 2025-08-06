“The Mill Between Fire and Earth” – A unique project for heritage, tourism, and gastronomic education in the Land of Buzău. Slow Food Buzău, in partnership with the Scorțoasa Municipality, announces the launch of a cultural-tourism initiative unprecedented in Romania: the former mill in the village of Policiori will be restored and transformed into “The Mill Between Fire and Earth”, an interactive culinary education center, located just a few kilometers from the Mud Volcanoes.

The Land of Buzău is visited annually by over 100,000 tourists, yet until now, no old mill has been rehabilitated and turned into a center for local gastronomy education. The project brings together local heritage, food education, sustainability, and responsible tourism. The new destination will host baking workshops, culinary demonstrations, exhibitions on milling traditions, and educational activities for children and tourists – a complete journey “from grain to bread,” with an emphasis on hands-on experience.

The project brings direct benefits to the community: supporting local producers through the creation of new economic opportunities, attracting tourists and diversifying the area’s points of interest, promoting direct sales, educating young people in the spirit of traditional values, and revitalizing local heritage. This initiative adds a new and attractive dimension to Scorțoasa commune, complementing the existing tourist attraction of the Mud Volcanoes.

“This is more than just the rehabilitation of an old building – it’s the revival of a local symbol and a valuable contribution to the sustainable development of the region. The mill will become a living place where tradition meets education and social innovation.”

— Thorsten Kirschner, founder of the Slow Food Buzău community.

The project was recently approved by the Scorțoasa Local Council. Next steps include the final design, mill restoration, and opening it to the community and visitors.

“This is an important project for our commune, not only because we are repurposing an abandoned building, but also because we aim to offer an example of best practice in public-private partnership, with real benefits for the entire community.”

— Vasile Săcuiu, Mayor of Scorțoasa.

Project Objectives:

Preservation of cultural heritage and restoration of the mill’s original mechanisms

Creation of an interactive educational trail for children and tourists

Support for local producers through an artisanal shop with certified Slow Food products

Diversification of the tourism offer near the UNESCO Geopark “Land of Buzău”

Relevant Data on Impact and Sustainability:

The Land of Buzău attracts over 100,000 tourists annually

Over 80% of the products offered at The Mill Between Fire and Earth will come from more than 20 local producers (partners or members) of Slow Food and producers from the Scorțoasa/Mud Volcanoes area

In the first 2 years, the project will host over 30 workshops and welcome more than 2,000 children and tourists

The project budget is estimated at €150,000, to be covered by own funds, sponsorships, and revenue generated from educational and commercial activities. The project aims to become a model of sustainable, non-profit development, dedicated to the local community.

Organizers invite companies, organizations, and individuals to support the project through financial sponsorships, donations of eco-friendly materials, or volunteer involvement. Sponsors will receive official recognition and visibility both locally and nationally.