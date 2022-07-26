Access for people with disabilities: Romania is the least accessible in Europe

International travel in 2022 is big business. With the vast majority of the world having been locked away for the last two years, many are jetting off on bucket-list vacations, whilst others are choosing cheap last minute deals. However, for people with disabilities, travel can be a more tricky prospect: those using wheelchairs or other mobility aids have to plan more stringently.

With the needs of people with disabilities in mind, UpCounsel undertook a vast research project. Data on disabled accessibility on public transport, as well as public toilets, bars, cafes, and restaurants was amalgamated and ranked, giving each EU nation a score out of 10.

The study shows that Romania is the Eastern nation scored lowest of all its European counterparts, earning just 2.7/10. The country scored particularly badly in the accessible public toilets section, a worry for disabled travellers wanting to sightsee.

The highest ranking nation is the United Kingdom, scoring a highly commendable 7.3/10. The UK scored particularly highly in accessible public toilets, a hugely important part of sightseeing!

Coming in a close second is Spain, with a disability-friendly score of 7.1/10. The Iberian nation didn’t rank first for any specific criteria, but scored consistently well throughout .

In third position is Italy, with a score of 6.8/10. The nation placed first in terms of accessible cafes, bars and restaurants, but performed poorly for its accessible public toilets and disability-friendly public transport .