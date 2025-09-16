This Thursday, at the National Library of Romania, the second edition of AccessABILITY Expo, the most important event in Eastern Europe dedicated to the inclusion of people with disabilities, will officially begin. On September 18, 19 and 20, from 09:00 to 18:00, visitors will have free access to a diverse program featuring an interactive exhibition area, the Romanian Accessibility Awareness Day (RAAD) Conference, an inclusive job fair, and dedicated spaces for sports, culture, and gaming, all hosted in a fully accessible venue.

Organized by the Romanian Diversity Chamber of Commerce (RDCC), the event will transform the National Library of Romania into a hub of diversity and innovation connecting companies, public institutions, NGOs, and the disability community. “The future of a healthy and prosperous economy cannot be separated from inclusion. And private companies have the power to accelerate this transformation,” emphasizes Costin Tudor, CEO of Undelucram.ro, one of the event’s main partners.

Event highlights

Inclusive job hub

AccessABILITY Expo once again hosts Romania’s only inclusive job fair, organized in partnership with Undelucram.ro Over the course of three days, participants will have the opportunity to meet diversity-minded employers, take part in on-the-spot interviews, receive personalized feedback on their CVs at the CV Clinic powered by Kaufland Romania, get professional headshots, and join career-focused workshops.

Kaufland is also among the employers present at the event. “Our main objective is to highlight the career opportunities within our company for people with disabilities. A job means so much more than income: it provides independence, confidence, and social participation. We want to attract as many people as possible who are eager to become part of our teams,” says Estera Anghelescu, Recruitment & Employer Branding Director at Kaufland Romania and President of RDCC.

RAAD Conference (Romanian Accessibility Awareness Day)

On September 19, twelve experts will take the stage at the fourth edition of RAAD to discuss concrete solutions for workplace accessibility. The conference will feature case studies, interactive sessions, and best practice examples designed to inspire real change within organizations. More details about the conference agenda and registration can be found here.

The exhibitors’ section – over 50 interactive booths

From assistive technologies and health & well-being solutions to educational services, the exhibitors’ section brings together innovative companies and NGOs offering practical solutions for everyday life. A dedicated area will showcase Authorized Protected Units (UPAs), presenting both their products and their social mission.

Inclusive sports and gaming

At AccessABILITY Expo 2025, visitors will discover how sport and technology can break down barriers and create shared experiences for everyone. Archery for the visually impaired offers a spectacular demonstration of the power of adaptation, while billiards and other sports activities organized by ASMIO are open to anyone eager to try something new. In addition, the E-Gaming Zone, developed in partnership with Ubisoft and LSAC, showcases how technology can connect, inspire, and provide equal opportunities for play and interaction.

Cinema fără limite. Cultura pentru toți Festival

Romania’s first large-scale festival dedicated to cultural accessibility and inclusion, organized with the support of Cinema fără Bariere, the French Embassy, and the French Institute, will feature fully accessible screenings. The program includes internationally acclaimed productions such as Metronom (directed by Alexandru Belc), Flow (directed by Gints Zilbalodis), Mai Departe (directed by Tedy Necula), as well as the film closing the three-day event, The New Year That Wasn’t (Anul Nou care n-a fost), directed by Bogdan Mureșanu.

The full program is available here.

Tandem Coffee Scene

AccessABILITY Expo 2025 hosts Tandem Coffee, an inspirational space for inclusive networking, organized by The Betterist with the support of the Romanian Paralympic Committee. Here, pairs of speakers – friends, colleagues, or life partners – share authentic experiences about collaboration, inclusion, and resilience. Among the guests are Cristina Ursu, career coach and psychotherapist, together with Alexandra Coravu, who will talk about how friendship and collaboration have shaped their professional growth. Also featured are Paralympic athlete Octavian Tucaliuc and his coach Mirela Țermure (CSA Steaua Bucharest), in an inspiring dialogue about resilience, teamwork, and the unique bond between athlete and coach. The full program is available here.

7. Interactive workshops

Visitors can take part free of charge in a series of interactive workshops dedicated to professional development and inclusion. Covering topics from employer branding and recruitment to salary negotiation and emotional intelligence, these expert-led sessions provide practical tools and inspiration for both career and personal growth. Each workshop is limited to 40 participants, and registration is required. More details are available here.

All activities are free to attend, based on online registration. The updated agenda and full details are available HERE.