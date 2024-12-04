Artists, actors and civic activists will participate, on Thursday evening, in University Square, in a “civic marathon about freedom and democracy”, announces the organization “Corruption Kills”. Also on Thursday, but starting at 5:00 p.m., USR candidate Elena Lasconi announced a “rally in support of European values”, in Victory Square. The demonstration, entitled “Romania Hopes”, is announced starting at 8:00 p.m. and is scheduled to last three hours.

Among those announced at the rally are Oana Pellea, Victor Rebengiuc (91 years old), Mariana Mihuț (82 years old), Marius Manole, Mihai Călin, Dan Teodorescu & Trupa Taxi, Oana Gheorghiu, Carmen Uscatu, Radu Vancu, Cătălin Striblea, Byron and Valeriu Nicolae.

“35 years after the Revolution that opened our way to freedom and democracy, Romania is at a decisive moment. Even now we do not know the truth about what happened then, but we know that the sacrifice of those who dreamed of a country where their children would be free paved the way for a difficult road, strewn with many disappointments but also with the most important achievements of our society: the right to travel, settle, learn and work in the countries of Europe and membership in the largest interstate security organization. Today, more than ever, it is essential not to let ourselves be divided, to love our country beyond disappointments and to vote so that Romania can walk on the path of progress, integrity and respect for the rights of every citizen, from the country’s territory or from the diaspora”, is the description of the event organized by “Corruption Kills”.