After Arges, a second county in Romania imposes mandatory face masks in outdoor public spaces

By Diana Salceanu
Face masks will be mandatory in all outdoor public spaces in Dâmbovița county starting Thursday, July 30. The prefect Aurelian Popa told Digi24 that Dâmbovița is “a red zone” with a high number of Covid-19 infections.

The action is to be enforced across the entire county, in all outdoor public spaces – markets, fairs, etc.

Moreover, all business operators are compelled to wear protective gloves.

The measure has been taken by the County Committee for Emergency Situations.

A similar measure has been taken in Arges county on Tuesday.

