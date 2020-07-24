Aggressive she-bear in Busteni after cubs being killed by train

An aggressive she-bear has been seen in the Cantacuzino Castle area in Busteni mountain resort. The she-bear was seen patrolling the area after her cubs had been killed by the train.

The train accident occurred on the night of Thursday to Friday on the railroad when three bear cubs had been mortally injured by the train.

The she-bear came back in the accident area several times, looking for her cubs and entering several households. She has an aggressive conduct.

The she-bear was also seen in the Cantacuzino Castle area, usually visited by many tourists, especially children.

The area is monitored by the gendarmes who asked for the relevant authorities’ permission to tranquilize the she-bear and relocate it.