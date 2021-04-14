Airbus Helicopters’ H145M helicopter presented for the first time in Romania in a three day live demonstration tour

On April 12-14, Airbus Helicopters’ Demo Tour event dedicated to the presentation of the H145M military helicopter to the Romanian governmental and military agencies is taking place. The event comes shortly after the signing of the Industrial Cooperation Agreement between Airbus Helicopters and IAR for the customization in Romania of the H145M helicopter for attack missions for the Romanian armed forces, in March.

The invitees are able to experience first-hand the enhanced capabilities of the H145M five-bladed military helicopter, through a series of technical presentations, Virtual Reality (VR) display and helicopter flights.

The H145M is a military helicopter with a solid reputation, which combines power, performance and agility, covering the entire spectrum of military missions, from multi-role utility to multi-role attack: armed reconnaissance, attack, ISTAR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, Reconnaissance), Command & Control, ground fire support, attack, anti-tank warfare, escort, tactical transport, MEDEVAC and CASEVAC.

The H145M was developed for use during the day and at night as well as under extremely adverse conditions. Powered by two high-performance Turbomeca Arriel 2E turbines, it is equipped with full authority digital engine control (FADEC) and the Helionix digital avionics suite. The model stands out through its low acoustic footprint which makes it one of the quietest helicopters of its class due to advanced technology, for example Airbus Helicopter’s typical Fenestron tail rotor.

Another element that makes H145M a redoubtable helicopter is the fully qualified HForce incremental modular weapon system. HForce is a flexible equipment and weapon concept that enables users to configure their helicopters in record time (15 minutes for cabin reconfiguration) to fulfil specific roles and requirements, offering a multi-purpose mission computer and a large set of weapons (air-to-air, air-to-ground, ballistic or guided) to address any operational need. The HForce concept also emphasizes connectivity to other aircraft, own troops and unmanned systems in order to better coordinate the effect of networked forces and weapons.

“The H145M is a state-of-the-art military helicopter with proven capabilities, increased efficiency and unrivalled acquisition price. It is already the solution chosen by several armed forces in Europe and around the world and I think it is an optimal choice for Romania as well. We are ready to ensure the endowment of the Romanian Army with such high-performance helicopters that will not only translate into a clear advantage in military theaters but also through an important economic project for Romania, due to the fact that they would be customized at the factory in Brasov,” said Georges Durdilly, Managing Director of Airbus Helicopters Romania.

H145M has proven its effectiveness in the fleets of various countries around the world: like Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Luxembourg and Thailand. The German Special Force uses the H145M for the most difficult missions, such as fighting terrorism.

H145M completes, together with H215M, the Airbus Helicopters offer, in partnership with IAR, for the Romanian military authorities.