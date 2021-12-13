Airbus Helicopters Romania delivers 5 H225 helicopters to Ukraine

Airbus Helicopters Romania has completed the delivery of 5 repurposed H225 helicopters to the Ukrainian Ministry of Interior, in an acceptance ceremony taking place at its headquarters in Ghimbav.

In 2018, Airbus Helicopters and the Ukrainian Ministry of Interior signed a contract for 21 H225 helicopters repurposed from off shore configuration to search and rescue (SAR), tactical transport and law enforcement design. Airbus Helicopters Romania is performing the works for a total of 15 of these aircraft since 2019 in its facilities in Ghimbav. The H225 project works include major inspection for the return to service and the incorporation of special equipment as EOS, search light, Bambi bucket and EMS equipment.

The newly upgraded helicopters will be used for search and rescue missions in difficult conditions and aerial interventions for critical medical cases, firefighting, law enforcement and tactical transport.

“The H225 project was one of the most complex we had regarding the works performed, but also of the number of allocated helicopters. We had a committed team, Romanian and French colleagues doing their utmost to ensure the high quality of services and we are very proud that we delivered the aircraft on time,” said Georges Durdilly, Managing Director of Airbus Helicopters Romania.

The H225 is the latest version in Airbus’ proven Super Puma family, which has accumulated more than 5.8 million flight hours during operations around the world, in the harshest conditions including severe icing conditions and highly challenging maritime environments, addressing a wide range of missions such as commercial air transport, SAR, law enforcement, firefighting, medical evacuation (medevac), humanitarian, disaster relief, and aerial work. As a reference in its field, the H225’s autopilot provides precision, stability, flight envelope protection, and pilot assistance – including dedicated search and rescue (SAR) upper modes.

The H225 and its military version – the H225M – have been selected and operated by 20 countries for SAR missions around the world.

Airbus is present in Romania with all three divisions: Airbus Helicopters Romania (2002) and Premium Aerotec (2009) in Brasov and Airbus Defence and Space (2005) in Bucharest.