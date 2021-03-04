Airbus Helicopters Romania delivers the first batch of new generation H135 helicopters to the Romanian state

Airbus Helicopters Romania has completed the delivery of the first three of six H135 helicopters to the General Aviation Inspectorate, with the next three deliveries scheduled until mid-2021.

In September 2018, an international tender was launched for the supply of light multirole helicopters to the Romanian state, in which Airbus Helicopters participated with the H135 model. Following the award of this tender, a 4-year framework agreement was signed at the end of July 2019, which provides for the purchase of up to 10 H135 helicopters, as well as support services associated with air medical operations and search and rescue missions (SAR) in the country.

So far, following the signing of three subsequent contracts, the total order amounts to six H135 helicopters, to be used for medical evacuation missions (MEDEVAC), search and rescue in difficult conditions, especially in the mountains (SAR) and aerial interventions for critical medical cases. Upon completion of deliveries under this framework contract, the customer will have a complex and complete package that will allow him to fully operate these helicopters (logistics, spare parts, machinery, medical equipment, qualified and trained personnel).

“Today in particular, we recognize the efforts of all those involved in emergency medical operations and we are proud to be part of a higher goal, that of saving human lives. H135 is one of the most successful light-twin helicopters produced by Airbus, perfectly able to meet the needs of the Romanian client in MEDEVAC and SAR type missions. We trust our product and we remain faithful to the promise we make to each customer – to deliver on time, on quality, on cost,” said Georges Durdilly, Managing Director of Airbus Helicopters Romania.

Airbus Helicopters has delivered more than 1,400 H135s to customers around the globe who are logging more than 400,000 flight hours per year. The H135’s operational scope includes law enforcement, air medical services, private and business aviation, the maintenance of industrial wind parks, and military training.

The H135 project in Romania started in 2001, and since then, Airbus Helicopters Romania has sold helicopters and provided maintenance, repairs and modernization services to the Romanian Ministry of Interior for this kind of aircraft who currently performs two types of missions: police and Emergency Medical Services – EMS.

Airbus is present in Romania with all three divisions: Airbus Helicopters Romania (2002) and Premium Aerotec (2009) in Brasov and Airbus Defence and Space (2005) in Bucharest.