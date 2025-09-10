Alba Iulia Hosts ‘The Table That Unites’ on Sept 13

Over 10,000 people will take a seat at the 2.7-kilometer-long table, made from recyclable materials, around Alba Carolina Fortress, which has a chance to enter the Guinness World Records.

Alba Iulia is preparing to set the record for the longest table in the world made from recyclable materials. The initiative will take place as part of a historic event, “The Table That Unites,” organized by Bloom The World at Alba Carolina Fortress on September 13, starting at 4:00 PM. The organizers will construct, around the fortress, a table made from recyclable materials, 2.7 kilometers in length, which has a chance to enter the Guinness World Records. Over 10,000 guests from across the country, along with another 1,000 people involved in organizing the event, will participate in the gathering, which, in addition to the communal table, will feature live concerts, performances by folklore ensembles, and activities for children.

The Story Behind “The Table That Unites”

“The Table That Unites” is part of a series of unique community tables organized by Bloom The World in spectacular locations across Romania, such as the table on Muntele Mic in the Retezat Mountains or Peștera Meziad. Each “Table That Unites” event is a true celebration dedicated to the community, bringing together people from everywhere while promoting Romanian traditions, local cuisine, and sustainability. The organizers believed that Alba Iulia, the city of the Great Union, deserved a world-renowned event.

“We want to put Alba Iulia on the world map and make it better known. There are many places here worth discovering. Even though it is a small county, smaller communities are usually more tightly knit, and there is a closer bond between people. This is my hometown, and I thought to host ‘The Table That Unites’ here, for the sake of memories, the present, and the future. Bringing together 10,000 people and a team of over 1,000 supporters to create something beautiful and share joy shows that this must continue, because such an event generates well-being, and it would be a shame to stop here,” said Alexa Vîlcan, General Director of Bloom The World.

“The Table That Unites,” by the Numbers

Beyond entering the Guinness World Records, “The Table That Unites” represents the largest community effort, with over 40 renowned companies contributing everything from food and beverages to benches, plates, cutlery, flowers, detergents, and napkins. More than 1,000 volunteers of all ages helped assemble the table and organize the event and its activities. For the construction of the 2.7-kilometer-long table around Alba Carolina Fortress, nearly 1,500 Euro pallets and 2,700 Doka panels were used, transported by 10 trucks. Around 5.4 kilometers of benches and chairs will be placed around the table. The table will be decorated with 10,000 flowers and will feature 10,000 ceramic plates made from recycled materials, specially created for the event by Fabrica Apulum. For the community table, at which guests will participate free of charge, 5 tons of food will be prepared, using 5,000 liters of water.

- Advertisement -

“Beyond registering in the Guinness World Records, what we aim to show is that Romania can be an example of solidarity, creativity, and community strength. It is a project where large and small companies, volunteers, and authorities chose to sit at the same table—literally and figuratively—to send a message of unity. For Magic Maker Communication, being part of this story means transforming an event into a communication platform with national and international impact,” added Mădălin Nițis, General Manager of Magic Maker Communication, co-organizer.

Activities for the Whole Family at “The Table That Unites”

The Alba Iulia event will transform Alba Carolina Fortress into a true stage for Romanian traditions and culture. Visitors will experience authentic folklore through performances by the Tulnicăreselor Moțate and local folklore ensembles, as well as reenactment shows featuring Dacians and Romans at the fortress. Children will have dedicated play areas, reading clubs, and creative workshops organized by event partners. The day will end spectacularly with a live concert by The Motans.

“I’ve had the chance to be involved in several Guinness World Records projects, but I believe ‘The Table That Unites’ has a unique dimension. It’s not just about numbers and kilometers; it’s about an entire community sitting at the same table with the same energy and desire to be together. For our team at Asociația 11even, it is both a joy and a responsibility to be part of an initiative that shows Romania’s power to create memorable moments with a positive impact that remain in history and in people’s hearts,” emphasized Ovidiu Neamțu, Founder of 11even.

“The Table That Unites” is organized by Bloom The World, Magic Maker Communication, Asociația 11even, AVA Smart Events, and Vânzător de Idei, with support from the Alba Iulia City Hall.

About Bloom The World

Bloom The World is a team dedicated to creatively promoting Romanian traditions and sustainability. Founded in 2019 by Alexa Vîlcan, a young entrepreneur from Alba Iulia, the organization has stood out for spectacular events that combine nature, culture, and local gastronomy. These include the table in Peștera Meziad, a unique experience transforming a natural space into a cultural and culinary stage, and the table on Muntele Mic in the Retezat Mountains, where the table had to be transported by helicopter due to the rugged terrain. These initiatives reflect the organization’s commitment to creating memorable experiences inspired by Romanian authenticity.