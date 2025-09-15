Alba Iulia Sets Guinness Record with Longest Recycled Table

History Was Made This Weekend in Alba Iulia

This weekend, history was written in Alba Iulia. The city once again entered the Guinness World Records for the longest table made entirely from recyclable materials. The initiative belongs to Bloom The World and its strategic partners, who organized the event “The Table that Unites” on September 13. Over 10,000 guests from Transylvania, as well as from countries such as the United States, the Netherlands, Germany, and Nepal, sat at the community table stretching more than 2.7 kilometers around the Alba Carolina Citadel. This is Alba Iulia’s third Guinness World Records certification, after the Great Embrace of the Alba Carolina Citadel in 2009 and the largest human-made map of a country in 2018.

How the Record Was Certified

The idea of a table built from recyclable materials is unique—no one in the world has ever attempted such a record. The certification process was rigorous and included: official statements from material suppliers on the traceability of recycled resources, strict construction rules, measurement of the table by a licensed surveyor in the presence of two witnesses. The result was then announced during a special ceremony in front of a large audience of Alba Iulia locals and visitors from Romania and abroad.

The Guinness World Records representative, who traveled from Turkey, praised the flawless organization of the event.

“The minimum length required by Guinness World Records was 2,700 meters, and the organizers achieved 2,782.96 meters. It is my honor to officially announce a new record for the longest table made of recyclable materials, set by Bloom the World. Congratulations! You are officially amazing!” — Seyda Subasi-Gemici, Guinness World Records representative.

Thousands of people proudly applauded this achievement, which is set to boost the city’s visibility.

“I said it on stage: I believe this was the most human record in the world. For me, the September 13 event meant peace—being home with my loved ones. We proved that the impossible becomes possible with unity and respect. There were countless memorable moments, from seeing 10,000 respectful, sociable people seated together, to the moment of joy when thousands celebrated with us as we entered the Guinness World Records. Surely, The Table that Unites will only grow more beautifully from here on.” — Alexa Vîlcan, CEO, Bloom The World

The project was closely supported by Alba Iulia City Hall. Numerous meetings and consultations were held to find and implement solutions at every stage of preparation. The City Hall proved to be a reliable partner, mobilizing key services and departments to ensure the event’s success.

“The Table that Unites was a memorable experience that placed Alba Iulia in the national and international spotlight. Through its scale and uniqueness, the event became a tourism ambassador for our city, showing that Alba Iulia is not only history and tradition, but also a community capable of extraordinary achievements. The Alba Carolina Citadel is not just a historic monument—it is a space where people gather, create, play, and enjoy life. I congratulate everyone involved in this major tourism and promotional project for Alba Iulia.” — Gabriel Codru Pleșa, Mayor of Alba Iulia

A Dream Born from Three Local Companies

The dream of building a recyclable-materials table worthy of Guinness began around an actual table. Alexa Vîlcan, founder of Bloom The World, met Karina Dura, manager of Dupex, and Ioan Rîstei, manager of Traust Construct, while discussing floral arrangements for their wedding. During that meeting, they learned about Alexa’s plans to bring Alba Iulia back into the Guinness World Records.

“We heard Alexa wanted to build a huge table and asked how we could help. We started looking at materials from our work to see how we could make the table from recycled resources. Traust Construct suggested using Doka panels, usually used in construction. Later, we built a prototype with two pallets, two Doka panels, two wooden beams, and eight screws. That’s how our story began.” — Karina Dura, manager of Dupex

Another company, Cartonero – Cardboard Packaging Factory, joined in, creating the massive tablecloth from recycled cardboard, printed and mounted on 1,600 sheets. Alongside materials, all partners also provided workers who volunteered to assemble the table.

“For us, it was a dream come true and a reason to be grateful, knowing we played a key role in this unique project. Through our work, we brought everything together at one table and felt the emotion of making history together.” — Alexandru Urban, manager of Cartonero

Looking Ahead: The Table That Unites

Organizers say that Alba Iulia’s Guinness World Record, achieved with 10,000 people sitting together, is not an end, but a beginning. Under the umbrella of The Table That Unites, they want to keep building and spreading the project’s values of unity, community, and respect. At the same time, they hope to put Romania on the world map through culture, gastronomy, and hospitality—showing that creativity and solidarity are part of its identity.

The event The Table That Unites, held on September 13, was organized by Bloom The World, Magic Maker Communication, Asociația 11even, AVA Smart Events, Vânzător de idei, and supported by Alba Iulia City Hall.