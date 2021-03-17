Alert for heavy snowfalls in some counties till Saturday, rains countrywide

Bad weather will prevail countrywide, with rainfalls and snowfalls till the weekend, the National Meteorology Administration announced. Meteorologists have issued several alerts of bad weather till Saturday, including a Code Orange alert for heavy snowfalls for the mountain areas of 14 counties, while an alert for rainfalls will seize most part of the country.

It will be snowing in the mountains, in southern Banat, Transylvania, Maramures, most part of Moldavia and in the under-Carpathian region of Oltenia and Muntenia and it will be raining in the rest of the areas.

The Code orange alert has come into force today at 10:00hrs till 23:00hrs. There will be heavy snowfalls and strong wind with gusts of over 90-100kmph in the Southern and Curvature Carpathians. The counties targeted by the code orange warning are: Brașov, Covasna, Prahova, Dâmbovița, Argeș, Vâlcea, Mehedinți, Gorj, Sibiu, Alba, Caraș Severin, Hunedoara, Vrancea and Buzău.

A code yellow alert for snowfalls is valid from Thursday, 06:00hrs through Saturday, 10:00hrs in the mountain areas.

Weather forecast in Bucharest

A special weather forecast was issued for Bucharest as well, with cold and cloudy weather in store till Saturday. It will be raining till Thursday at 08:00hrs, with maximum temperatures of 7C, and the minim around 2C…3C.

Rainfalls and mixed falls will prevail on Thursday afternoon, with maximum temperatures of 8C and minim of 0C to 2C.

From Friday, 08:00hrs to Saturday, 10:00hrs the weather will be cold for this time of the year, with showers expected. There will be 7C..8C at the most and minimum 0C…minus 2C. There will be conditions for fog at the end of the day.