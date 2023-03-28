Alert for strong wind, temperatures below 0C in Romania

The bad weather extends until Thursday, the National Meteorological Administration announced, with minimum temperatures expected to be between minus 10 and 0 degrees Celsius across the country. In this interval, frost and frost may appear on the ground, and there will be blizzards in the mountains.

The sharp drop in temperatures affects the whole country starting today and until March 30, at 09:00, according to the meteorologists. In the mountains, in the Southern Carpathians, at altitudes above 1,800 meters, a code red alert for strong winds is in effect until 2:00 p.m. Here, wind gusts can exceed 140 kilometers per hour. Hunedoara, Gorj, Sibiu, Vâlcea, Braşov, Argeş and Dâmboviţa counties are targeted.

At the same time, a code orange alert for strong wind and blizzard will be in effect in the mountains at altitudes above 1,500 meters until today at 11:00 p.m. The affected areas are the Southern Carpathians, the Curvature Carpathians and the Western Mountains. There wil be strong wind gusts, reaching 120 – 140 km/h, and due to the strong blizzard visibility will be very low. The code covers areas in the counties of Arad, Bihor, Cluj, Alba, Caraş-Severin, Braşov, Prahova, Covasna, Buzău and Vrancea.

However, the strong wind will affect the whole country until Wednesday at 21:00. Wind gusts can reach 55 – 60 kilometers per hour, mostly in Moldova, locally in Oltenia, southern Transylvania and southwestern Muntenia.

Cold weather in Bucharest as well

The weather will be cold in Bucharest until Thursday morning, meteorologists also warn. According to ANM, the lowest temperature that will be recorded will be -5 degrees in the pre-urban area.

Meteorologists predict cold weather until Thursday morning. On Wednesday, the sky will be more cloudy and it will only rain briefly. The wind will generally blow moderately. The maximum temperature will be 9…11 degrees, and the minimum -3…0 degrees. At night there will be fog.

The weather will remain cold until Thursday at 9.00. The sky will be temporarily cloudy and the chance of rain reduced. The wind will show intensification during the day, then it will weaken in intensity. The maximum temperature will be around 9 degrees, and the minimum will be -3…-1 degrees, lower in the pre-urban area up to around -5 degrees. At night there will be fog.