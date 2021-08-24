Alert for torrential rains and storm almost countrywide

The rains will seize almost the entire country, meteorologists announced on Tuesday. They issued Code Yellow and Code Orange warnings of unstable weather, torrential downpours, storms and hail.

From Tuesday, 12.00 to Wednesday at 10.00, there will be a code yellow alert in store in Transylvania, most of Moldova and locally in Banat, Maramureș and in the mountains. The weather will get increasingly unstable, with torrential downpours, thunderstorms, intense wind gusts, storms and hail prevailing. The quantities of water will exceed in short intervals or by accumulation 25 … 40 l / sqm.

On Tuesday, from 14.00hrs to 22.00hrs, there is a code orange alert in force in the northern half of Moldova, with strong storms, with gusts of over 60 … 80 km / h, torrential downpours, thunderstorms and hail. The quantities of water will exceed 30 … 40 l / sqm and isolated 50 … 60 l / sqm. Such phenomena will also be reported in Transylvania, but in small areas, meteorologists say.

A second warning sent by meteorologists refers to a code yellow that will be in force from Wednesday, 10.00 to Thursday at 10.00. During this period, in Transylvania, Moldova and locally in Banat, Oltenia, Muntenia and in the mountains, there will be torrential downpours, frequent thunderstorms, intense wind gusts and isolated hail. The quantities of water will exceed in short intervals or by accumulation 25 … 40 l / sqm.

The rains are also coming to Bucharest

In Bucharest, until Wednesday at 10.00, the weather will remain generally beautiful and it will be warm in the afternoon. The sky will be variable and the wind will be light and moderate. The maximum temperature will be 32 … 33 degrees, and the minimum will be 16 … 18 degrees.

From Wednesday morning until Thursday at 10.00, the weather will become unstable. The clouds will gradually increase and especially towards evening and at night there will be showers, thunderstorms and short-term wind gusts. The maximum temperature will be around 31 degrees, and the minimum will be 17 … 18 degrees.