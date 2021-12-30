Alert of drizzle, glazed frost in Bucharest, other 13 counties

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued several nowcasting Code Yellow alerts of drizzle and glazed frost for Bucharest and 13 counties in south and east, but also fog, for Harghita County, valid in the following hours.

According to meteorologists, starting Wednesday evening, at 21:00, until Thursday, there will be light rain or drizzle in Bucharest and in the counties of Vrancea, Galati, Braila, Ialomita, Arges, Buzau, Prahova, Calarasi, Giurgiu, Ilfov, Teleorman, Dambovita.

Also until Thursday at 3:00, in Valcea County (low area), there will be local rain and frost.

The warnings of immediate dangerous phenomena (nowcasting) are issued for a maximum period of six hours, the ANM states