Alert of strong wind in northern, western country and blizzard in the mountains

The National Meteorological Administration issued, on Wednesday, a Code Yellow warning of strong wind gusts and blizzard in the north of the Eastern Carpathians.

So, according to ANM, during January 5 (2am) and January 5 (2pm), in the Eastern Carpathians and locally in the Apuseni Mountains, the wind gusts will get stronger, with speeds of 60…80 km/h, and especially in the high area , gusts will exceed 100…120 km/h. In the northern groups of the Eastern Carpathians there will be blizzards, and visibility will be significantly reduced.

The wind will also blow in the north of Crișana and in the north-west of Transylvania, where speeds of 55…60 km/h will be recorded, the National Meteorological Administration reports.

At the same time, between January 5 (2 p.m.) and January 6 (12 p.m.), there will be intensification of the wind and blizzard at altitudes above 1700 m. In the mountains, the wind will intensify, with speeds of 70…90 km /h, and in the high area (above 1700 m), the gusts will exceed 100…120 km/h and it will temporarily snow blizzard.

Locally in Transylvania, there will be temporary intensifications, with speeds generally of 55…70 km/h. Wind gusts will reach speeds generally of 45…55 km/h, will be reported locally and in the rest of the territory.

The lowest snow cover at Bâlea Lac in the last 45 years

At over 2,000 meters altitude in the Făgăraş Mountains, at the Bâlea Lac weather station, located in the tourist area of ​​the same name, the first days of 2023 brought historic values, with heat records and the lowest snow cover in the last 45 years being recorded since measurements are made, according to meteorologist Narcisa Milian from the Transilvania Sud Sibiu Meteorological Center. According to her, on Wednesday at Bâlea Lac the snow layer measures 26 centimeters. “There have never been 26 centimeters, only 30 centimeters layer of snow in 1990,” Milian explained.

Meteorologists predict that it will snow during the night and on Thursday, after which it will stop, and snow is expected again starting on January 9, when it will snow in the entire mountain area.

What will the weather be like in Bucharest?

In Bucharest, between January 5, 02:00 a.m. and January 6, 12:00 a.m., the weather will continue to be warm for this date. The sky will be temporarily cloudy, and during the night from Wednesday to Thursday (January 4/5), the probability of fog will be high.

The wind will temporarily blow on Thursday, with speeds reaching 40…45kmph.

The maximum highs will be 10C, and lows of 3C…6C in the mornings.