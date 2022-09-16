Alert of torrential rain and strong wind gusts through Sunday for most of the country

A Code Yellow warning for severe weather is coming into force today until 12:00 PM on Saturday. It targets the regions of Banat, Oltenia, locally in Crisana, Transilvania, Muntenia, in the south and center of Moldova, as well as the mountain areas, according to meteorologists, who also issued warnings for significant amounts of water and wind intensification for the next period, until Sunday at 20:00.

Between September 16, 12:00 – September 17, 12:00, in Banat, Oltenia, locally in Crisana, Transylvania, Muntenia, in the south and center of Moldova, as well as in the mountain areas, there will be periods of torrential rain, thunderstorms, strong wind gusts and isolated hail and gales. In short periods of time or through accumulation, water quantities will exceed 25…30 l/sq m and isolated 40…50 l/sq m, according to ANM. The weather will get unstable also in south east.

During September 17, 12:00 p.m. and September 18, 8:00 p.m., in the west, north and center of the country, it will temporarily rain, and in the southern and southeastern regions there will be periods of torrential rain, thunderstorms, strong wind gusts and isolated hail and gales. In short periods of time, but especially through accumulation, water quantities will exceed 25…30 l/m2 and isolated 40…60 l/m2.

During Sunday, the area of ​​rain will narrow towards the northern and central regions.

The weather will cool sharply on Sunday, becoming particularly cold in the west, north and centre. Mixed precipitation will be reported in the high mountain area.

Starting from the second part of the night from Saturday to Sunday, the wind will gradually intensify in all regions. In the south, southeast, center, northeast of the territory and in the mountains there will be speeds in general of 55…75 km/h, and on the ridges the gusts will exceed 80…100 km/h.