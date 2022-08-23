Alerts for torrential rain extended for another 24 hours

Weather forecasters have updated and extended code yellow and orange warnings for unstable weather and torrential rain until Wednesday morning.

The warnings were in effect until 10 a.m. today, but forecasters have extended them for another 24 hours. The orange code covers the north of Oltenia and Muntenia, the south of Banat, as well as the Southern Carpathians and Curbura, where there will be periods of torrential downpours. Falls of 40…50 l/m2 will be recorded and in small areas more than 60…80 l/m2.

The code yellow alert temporarily increased atmospheric instability and quantitatively significant rains covers almost the entire country. There will be periods of increased atmospheric instability in most of the country. There will be torrential showers, thunderstorms, wind gusts and in places gales and hail. In short periods of time or through accumulation, water quantities will exceed 25…30 l/sq m and in small areas 40…50 l/sq m.