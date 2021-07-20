Alerts for violent storms, torrential rains in most part of the country

On Tuesday, the National Meteorological Administration issued new Code Yellow and Code Orange warnings for unstable weather, targeting most of the country. Quantities of water that are to exceed 80 liters per square meter are expected.

During Tuesday, until Wednesday at 3.00, there will be a code yellow of temporary atmospheric instability accentuated in most of the country. There will be showers that will have torrential character, thunderstorms, wind gusts and, sometimes, storms and hail. The quantities of water will exceed locally 20 … 30 l / sqm and even 40 l / sqm.

In the southeast of the country, the thermal discomfort will remain high, and the weather is to get unstable in the evening and at night on restricted areas.

According to meteorologists, a Code Orange will be valid between Tuesday 10.00 – Wednesday at 3.00. In most of Moldova, Transylvania, Maramureș and the mountain area there will be torrential downpours, thunderstorms, storms and hail. The quantities of water of 35 … 50 l / sqm and isolated over 60 … 80 l / sqm will be registered.

The alert targets the counties of Satu Mare, Maramureș, Suceava, Bistrița-Năsăud, Neamț, Harghita, Mureș, Brașov, Covasna, Prahova, Dâmbovița, Argeș, Vâlcea, Gorj, Sibiu, Alba, Cluj, Caraș Severin, Hunedoara, Botoșani, Iași, Bacău, Vaslui, Vrancea and Buzau.

Rains and storms in the Capital as well

Meteorologists announced maximum temperatures of 32 degrees and minimum of 19 degrees in the Capital on Tuesday, July 20. The weather will be unstable in the afternoon and evening.

According to the special forecast issued for Bucharest, on Tuesday from 10.00 to Wednesday at 9.00, the thermal discomfort will remain high, although the maximum temperature, decreasing compared to the previous days, will be 31 … 32 degrees.

The unstable weather will be manifested by clouds, showers, thunderstorms and short-term wind gusts. The minimum temperature will be around 19 degrees.

On Wednesday between 9.00 and 22.00, the atmospheric instability will be accentuated especially in the afternoon, when there will be showers that can have torrential character, thunderstorms, short-term wind gusts, storms and hail conditions. The maximum temperature will be around 29 degrees.