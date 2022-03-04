Almost 1,500 Russian citizens have entered Romania since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bucharest reports that from February 24 to March 2, a number of 1,488 Russian citizens entered Romania while 1,142 left.

Overall, 12 truck drivers and 9 minibus drivers entered Romania. Also among the incoming Russian citizens were 8 Russian monitors employed by the OSCE. Last but not least, the diplomatic missions and consular offices in Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova issued in the reference period a number of 71 visas to Russian citizens in order to facilitate their transit through Romania.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the competent institutions in Romania have applied the national and European norms regarding the facilitation of access to Romania and the transit of all foreign citizens regardless of citizenship.