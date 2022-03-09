Almost 320,000 Ukrainians entered Romania since the war broke out

319,969 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania since the start of the Russian invasion of their country and until Tuesday, at 24.00, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police announced.

234,369 Ukrainian citizens have already left Romania, according to a statement.

On Tuesday, within 24 hours, at national level, through the border points, 74,709 people entered Romania, out of which 28,888 Ukrainian citizens (decreasing by 2.5% compared to the previous day).

On the border with Ukraine, 10,601 Ukrainian citizens entered (a slight decrease of 1.5%), and on the border with the Republic of Moldova 16,465 (a decrease of 3.5%).

On the way out of Romania, 87,666 people completed the formalities, of which 25,506 were Ukrainian citizens (a decrease of 3.9%).