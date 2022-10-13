Almost 60% of Romanians prefer to do sports at home, compared to the European average of 37%

According to EuropeActive’s European Health and Fitness Consumer Survey conducted in January 2022, 61% of Romanians age 16 and above practise fitness with at least some regularity. In line with COVID-19-related restrictions (i.e., capacity restrictions) throughout 2021, more than one third (38%) of the Romanians stated that their individual fitness frequency level decreased at the time the survey was conducted, compared to pre-COVID-19 habits.

After two and a half years of the pandemic, 85% of Romanians believe that their physical and mental health are equally important (according to global studies carried out by Ipsos in 2022).

Physical inactivity is recognized as one of the main causes of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and obesity, the chronic diseases of the century (according to Special Eurobarometer 525 of 2022).

The need to inform Romanians about an active life and to offer them solutions for practicing physical exercises that are both attractive and accessible to them is becoming more and more evident. The same Eurobarometer conducted by the European Commission this year shows that almost 60% of Romanians prefer to do sports at home (train @ home), compared to the European average of 37%, a quarter of them between home and work/shop/school (i.e. physical activity is limited to walking), 13% at work, because they perform physical work, while only 9% declare that they do in a gym, and 4% in a sports club.

Romanians’ preference for physical exercises practiced at home is related to the habits formed during the mobility restrictions from the pandemic, but also to the fact that the number of Romanians who work from home or hybrid is still very high.

Males are more likely to have returned to brick-and-mortar clubs, while females may be more likely to engage in digital and at-home fitness (IHRSA GLOBAL REPORT – The State of the Health Club Industry).

“Romanians are adapting to the new normality after the pandemic and are aware of the importance of health, but they need more information, more solutions to really support their concern for health. Most of them want to exercise without leaving home. This was evident to our Home Sales that they increased with more than 300% during the period of the pandemic, versus 2019, and they still continue increasing even this year that almost all restrictions, if not all, have been reversed! Technogym encourages movement in the open air, but at the same time highlighted, following the study carried out this year, the fact that the “Home Fitness” trend is in the top of global preferences. That’s why Technogym offer increasingly diverse solutions for a truly effective and attractive fitness experience at home. The latest one is called Technogym Ride, the first bike featuring a 22-inch screen that allows users to dive into an unprecedented immersive indoor experience. Alternatively, you can choose the exclusive TNT (Technogym Neuromuscular Training) programs, developed by the Technogym Research Center to improve both metabolic and neuromuscular qualities, or you can set up a completely customized training plan based on your personal goals,” said Dimitrios Sabalis, Managing Partner of Technogym Romania (Living Well SRL).