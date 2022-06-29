Almost half of the Ukrainian refugees in Romania are qualified specialists

Qualified specialists represent the predominant professional category among Ukrainian refugees in Romania, according to the study “Ukrainian Refugees in Romania”, developed by EWL Migration Platform and the Center for Eastern European Studies at the University of Warsaw.

The results of the study “Ukrainian refugees in Romania” show that the vast majority of refugees living in Romania (70%) graduated from university. 26% of them are highly qualified specialists, respectively 11% are paramedics and assistants, and 10 % are doctors.

In addition, the study showed that up to 18% of Ukrainian refugees living in Romania report knowledge of communication in Romanian and 15% in English.

However, the study data show that refugees show a low level of interest in employment in Romania (27%) compared to those in Poland (63%) and the Czech Republic (52%). The majority of respondents (59%) intend to apply for refugee status in the country. Only 9% declare their intention to support themselves with their own financial means.

In Romania, the largest group of refugees, namely 37%, comes from the northern region of Ukraine and 32% of the refugees come from

the southern region, which borders Romania. Unlike those surveyed in Poland and the Czech Republic, the refugees in Romania point

to the country’s membership in NATO as one of the reasons for choosing Romania (64%). This fact plays a key role in the light of

refugee migration dictated by armed conflict. Guaranteeing safety and solidarity is a priority in refugee aid, say the authors of the survey.

More than half of Ukrainian refugees (58%) do not speak Romanian or speak it very poorly, the study also reveals.

As many as 64% of the refugees in Romania have a university degree and the largest occupational groups are highly skilled professionals (26%) and medical professionals (21%).

The refugees are showing a low level of interest in taking up employment in Romania (27%) compared to those in Poland (63%) and the Czech Republic (52%). Unsurprisingly, at the end of May only a small number of refugees from Ukraine was employed in Romania.

Almost half (47%) of the respondents staying in Romania intend to return to Ukraine as soon as possible. On the other hand, 28% declare their intention to stay in the country for longer. Almost 1/5 of the refugees intend to continue migrating to other countries. The main destinations are Poland (30%), Italy (22%) and the Czech Republic (19%). The position of Poland as a destination country may result from a relatively high knowledge of Polish (34%) among the refugees in Romania and a higher average salary in Poland.

“As of 15 June 2022, only 3,000 refugees from Ukraine were employed in Romania, of whom more than 500 (1/6) were employed by the EWL Migration Platform. The results of the previously conducted study allowed us to successfully create a profile of refugee women willing to work, as well as to identify their needs in terms of shelter, food and childcare.

Moreover, in cooperation with our partners from Romania, we found job offers tailored to the individual predispositions of Ukrainian

refugees. Potential candidates were presented with the advantages of employment in Romania, which, despite being inferior to most EU

countries in terms of average remuneration, still remains an attractive destination for labour migration in terms of non-wage benefits that compensate for the financial difference,” said Michalina Sielewicz, International Business Development Director EWL Migration Platform.

“The most important picture that this data gives us is one that we actually expected, but which is at its core more than tragic: we are looking at a massive war refugee phenomenon. Our study’s figures describe this phenomenon of refuge from war in a manner that cannot be disputed by anyone.

A few elements in this picture: an overwhelming percentage of refugees from Ukraine are women; about two-thirds of them left Ukraine because they have minor children. Most of them do not know the language of the country they arrived in, they do not have origins or family there (in Poland, the Czech Republic or Romania), and they have never worked in the current host country. Whether we are talking about refugees who came to Poland, the Czech Republic or Romania, most of them are clearly expressing their intention to return to Ukraine at some point – of course, the was has already prolonged more than they expected.

The study also provides a description of respondents’ concerns, including the ones regarding their adaptation difficulties in each of the three host countries. proposal of appropriate procedures and solutions beneficial for the emigrants as well as the receiving countries.

Representative results of the study, obtained by applying the same research procedure, enable a comparison of the refugee situation in three Central and Eastern European countries that received the largest number of refugees after 24 February 2022. They also encourage reflections on the sources of observed differences and similarities in the size and structure of migration. The aggregated data from these countries, due to the number of admitted refugees, can to a large extent be considered representative for the entire phenomenon of refugees from Ukraine after 24 February.

It ought to be noted that the obtained results are a valuable point of reference for previous research carried out in connection with Ukrainian migration. A detailed analysis makes it possible to see the differences and similarities between these phenomena,” said Darie Cristea, Professor, University of Bucharest.

The study in Romania was carried in four cities – Bucharest, Brasov, Craiova and Iasi.