Amid scandal on closing down ski resorts in Europe, Romania is opening ski slopes

The managers of the Straja ski slope on Jiului Valley have announced the ski season is opening this Saturday, November 28. In a Facebook post, they say that skiers must wear face masks and must observe the social distancing rule la at the gate of the ski lift.

“We are officially opening the ski season on Saturday, November 28. Opening hours: 09:00hrs-17:00hrs. Night-time programme available for minimum 10 people. We resort to you understanding to observe the rules against the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus: the ski-lifts on the Sun Plateau will have three separate lines where social distancing must be observed at the gate. Tourists will have to keep a 2-metre distance from the person in front of them. The face mask is mandatory in open spaces as well. The medical face masks are the accepted ones for they provide a higher level of protection,” reads the announcement.

The notice comes amid the European row on opening the ski slopes. Countries such as Austria want to maintain the mountain ski resort open, arguing they bring revenues of billions of euros, while Italy asks for the slopes to be shut down across the entire Europe, at least after Christmas and New Year’s.

Germany, which holds the EU Council Presidency until January, is seeking to secure an agreement wit the EU states to keep the ski resorts closed until early January, in the attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.