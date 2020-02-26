An Italian confirmed with coronavirus visited Romania last week
A 71-year-old Italian man, who has been diagnosed with coronavirus, has recently visited Romania, February 18-22, where he visited his Romanian wife’s relatives and had several business meetings, according to the Romanian Foreign Ministry.
The Italian arrived in Craiova first, then he stayed in a locality in Gorj county.
Dolj prefect said that the Italian had got in contact with at least 50 people during his visit in Romania and authorities are trying now to identify all these people.
The 71yo man, residing in Cattolica, Emilia Romagna region, has been diagnosed with Coronavirus and is currently hospitalised in Rimini, but his condition is not serious, the Italian media reported.
According to “Il Resto del Carlino”, the man went to the emergency room of the hospital of Cattolica, with symptoms of fever and coughing. He said he had just returned from Romania. The man was transferred to the “Infermi” hospital in Rimini, where he tested positive for Coronavirus.
According to Corriere di Bologna, the man is working in the hospitality sector.