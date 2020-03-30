Another hospital goes into quarantine due to coronavirus in Romania. At least 5 doctors and 13 patients infected, manager sacked

Deva County Hospital has been shut down as of Sunday evening, so nobody is not allowed to enter or go out for 14 days. No patient will be admitted or discharged during this time.

At least 5 doctors and 13 patients here are infected with the novel coronavirus, while the prefect has also dismissed the hospital manager, accusing him he has taken no measure to prevent this situation.

Deva County Hospital is the third medical unit in Romania that goes under quarantine, after Dimitrie Gerota Hospital in Bucharest and Suceava County Hospital.