Anti-corruption prosecutors are probing into anti-Covid vaccine acquisition in Romania

The National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) announced on Tuesday that a criminal case had been filed on how the anti-COVID vaccines had been purchased in Romania, from the beginning of the pandemic to the present.

DNA does not mention anything concrete, stating only that the criminal investigation is carried out regarding the deed (“in rem”), respectively abuse of office. Judicial sources told HotNews.ro that the prosecutors were notified ex officio in this case.

“The criminal investigation is carried out regarding the deed (“in rem”), respectively abuse of office with obtaining undue benefits for oneself or for another.Therefore, at this time, no person is a suspect or defendant,” reads a DNA press release.

Asked, in the press conference on Tuesday, about the file opened by DNA, the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheorghiță replied: “I saw this type of information in the public space today, but I do not have additional data. What is certain is that, as far as I know, the method of acquisition in all European countries is subject to the same procedure, drawn up and developed by the European Commission.”

“We have received about 18.5 million doses of the four types of vaccine so far and we still have about 3.7 million doses in stock. Over 9.95 million doses were administered, the remaining up to 14.7 million were either donated or resold“, Valeriu Gheorghiță added.