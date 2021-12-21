Anti-corruption searches in a new “sink vaccination” case in Mangalia balneary hospice centre

Over 50 searches are ongoing in Constanta and Suceava counties, in a new anti-corruption case targeting “sink vaccinations”. Judiciary sources told Hotnews.ro that there are searches under way at the Balneary Hospice in Mangalia, which hosted a vaccination centre and where a lot of fake vaccination certificates would have been released. The same situation was at the Municipal Hospital in Mangalia.

The National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) announced, through a press release, that on Tuesday morning, searches were carried out at 52 addresses in Suceava and Constanţa counties, two of which are the headquarters of some public institutions, the rest being the homes of some individuals and the headquarters of some companies.

In this case, the prosecutors of the National Anticorruption Directorate – Suceava Territorial Service are investigating the crimes of setting up an organized criminal group, corruption and forgery, committed by civil servants during 2021, in the context of the anti-Covid vaccination campaign.

Judicial sources told HotNews.ro that the institutions where the raids take place are the Mangalia Balneary and Recovery Sanatorium and the Mangalia Municipal Hospital.

According to the quoted sources, about 100 people have been identified so far who would have benefited from false vaccination certificates issued at the vaccination center at the Balneary Sanatorium, where medical staff from the Mangalia Municipal Hospital worked. The quoted sources say that the beneficiaries are from Suceava County, and for a false vaccination certificate they would have paid amounts between 50 and 400 euros, depending on the financial situation of each one.