App with the most efficient transit routes in Romania for the Ukrainian refugees

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Refugees from Ukraine can use an application that presents the green transit corridors on the Romanian territory. Thus, they can choose the most efficient routes, Romanian ministry of Transports announced.

“The information is provided in the Romania, Ukrainian and English languages, for the railway, road and air routes. Through this application, the refugees who want to transit Romania can choose the most efficient routes,” the Romanian Transports minister Sorin Grindeanu posted on Facebook.

The app was developed by CESTRIN, a unit under the authority of the Transports Ministry, in collaboration with the National Centre of Coordination and Leadership of Intervention and with the General Inspectorate of Police.

The app is available here.