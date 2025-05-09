Apply for Europe’s most prestigious heritage awards

On Europe Day, Europa Nostra has launched the Call for Entries for the European Heritage Awards / Europa Nostra Awards 2026.

The Awards celebrate excellence in the protection, conservation, research, education, and promotion of cultural heritage across Europe, covering a wide range of categories and project types – from tangible to intangible heritage.

Applications can be submitted in one of the following five categories:

1) Conservation & Adaptive Reuse;

2) Research;

3) Education, Training & Skills;

4) Citizens’ Engagement & Awareness-raising; and

5) Heritage Champions.

Launched by the European Commission in 2002 and run by Europa Nostra ever since, the Awards are supported by the Creative Europe programme of the European Union.

Why submit your application?

Winning a European Heritage Award will bring:

– Visibility: Gain recognition throughout Europe and beyond, greater media attention, new audiences and partners, and potential funding;

– Monetary Prizes: Have the chance to receive a Grand Prix (€10,000) and/or the Public Choice Award (€10,000); and

– Networking: Join a pan-European network of heritage professionals, experts and enthusiasts, and share your story across Europe.

This is your moment to highlight your impact and inspire others through your outstanding contribution to cultural heritage!

For more information and online submissions: www.europeanheritageawards.eu

Deadline for submissions: 9 September 2025 (23:59 CEST)