Archbishop of Tomis Teodosie goes on with officiating the Easter service…tonight. BOR’s retort

Archbishop of Tomis, Teodosie has taken an unusual stance, announcing last week he will conduct a new Easter religious service tonight, as the service on Easter in April could not be officiated with the participation of believers due to the lockdown imposed by the state of emergency.

“Due to the state of emergency prompted by the SARS-CoV- 2 pandemic, believers could not attend the service in full communion with the clergy. Therefore, to repair this inconvenience, on the night of May 26 yo May 27, at midnight, churches and monasteries within the Tomis Archdiocese will officiate the Easter service and the Holy Mass, while the clergy will call believers to receive the Holy Light as on the Easter night”, said Tomis Archdiocese in a press release a week ago.

The Romanian Orthodox Church (BOR) has retorted saying it’s the Tomis Archibishop’s own decision, taken based “on the eparchial autonomy principle” and that it is a fully assumed decision only by the prelate and by the local archdiocese. “We remind that the true service of the Lord’s Resurrection was officiated in all churches of the Romanian Patriarchy on the Easter night”, said Vasile Banescu, BOR spokesperson.

“Despite the extremely harsh context for all of us, laymen and clergymen in all dioceses, the Holy Light reached most of the Orthodox believers back then on April 19.



May God increase this light of communion in our souls and help us all to gain the judgement full of love for the people close to us and for the Church!”, BOR spokesperson added.

If religious services could not be officiated in front of believers during the lockdown, now, during the state of alert religious services can be held with people attending outside the churches.

Believers can also enter the church for individual prayers and confessions provided they respect the 2-metre social distancing. Wearing facemasks is mandatory for all participants to the services.

Archbishop of Tomis, Teodosie was acquitted in a final ruling in February in the file where he faced corruption charges.

Teodosie Petrescu was sent for trial by the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) Constanţa for misleading the judicial bodies, false testimony and abuse of office in continued form in March 2018.

Archbishop Teodosie is accused that, along with others, used fake documents to the Agency for Payments and Intervention in Agriculture (A.P.I.A.) in order to receive European funds for agricultural crops in Nazarcea wine-growing region in Dobruja.