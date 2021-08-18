Archduchess Maria Magdalena, granddaughter of King Ferdinand and Queen Mary, dies

The Romanian Royal Family announced the death of Archduchess Maria Magdalena of Austria, the daughter of Princess Ileana, stating that this is “a great loss for the whole Family.” Princess Ileana was one of the daughters of King Ferdinand and Queen Mary of Romania.

“The Royal Family learned with great sadness the news of the passing to eternity of Her Imperial and Royal Highness Archduchess Maria Magdalene of Austria. (…) The death of Archduchess Mary Magdalene is a great loss for Her Majesty and for the whole Family. Today, the Crown Custodian and Prince Radu sent their condolences to Baron Johannes von Holzhausen, the eldest son of the Archduchess, and to the entire von Holzhausen family. God rest her in peace! ”, reads post on the Facebook page of the Royal Family of Romania.

According to the Royal House, the daughter of Princess Ileana of Romania and Archduke Anton of Austria, Mary Magdalene was born on October 2, 1939, at Sonnberg Castle in Austria. Along with her brothers Stefan and Dominic, and her sisters Maria Ileana, Alexandra and Elisabeta, she grew up in the country, in Bran and Bucharest. She lived part of his adolescence in the United States and then settled for good in Austria, in Salzburg, where she passed away. She was married to Baron Hanns von Holzhausen and together they had three children, Baron Johannes, Baron Georg and Baroness Alexandra von Holzhausen.

The Archduchess took part in the ceremony bringing the Heart of Queen Maria to Peles Castle, in 2015, and she also participated at Peles Castle, on May 10, 2016, in the ceremony marking of the 150th anniversary of the National Dynasty.

The Archduchess and Baron Hanns von Holzhausen attended Queen Anne’s funeral in August 2016 and, although her health condition had deteriorated considerably, the Archduchess was also present at King Michael’s funeral in December 2017.