Arctic donates intensive care mechanical ventilators to hospitals in Dambovita

Arctic Company, operating on the Romanian home appliance market, donates mechanical ventilators to hospitals in Dambovita county, as part of the company’s CSR campaign “Arctic for Health” – aiming to offer continuous support to the medical teams in the fight against the crisis generated by the Coronavirus.

Designed and produced for intensive care and reanimation units, the mechanical ventilators are compatible with International Standards of Electromagnetic compatibility in and safety and can support all female, male, paediatric and adult patients, being of lifesaving importance in the response to and treatment of Covid-19.

Arçelik, the mother company of Arctic, produced 5,000 life-saving mechanical ventilators on a not-for-profit basis to meet domestic and international demand, of which 2,660 have been sent to 21 countries including some of the hardest hit such as Brazil. The devices have also been sent to Somalia, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, UAE, Chad, Dagestan, Ecuador, Kazakhstan, Kirgizstan, Colombia, Libya, Niger, Nigeria, Uzbekistan, Romania, Syria, Sudan, Morocco and Iraq.

The ventilators were manufactured at Arçelik’s Çerkezköy electronics factory, which is equipped with the latest digital technologies, in collaboration with leading Turkish businesses in a collective effort led by the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Commerce and the Ministry of Health.

“We are extremely proud that, thanks to our group’s flexible production capabilities and a team of 120 world-class engineers who used the state-of-the-art technology available in our R&D centre, we succeeded to develop lifesaving solutions to the benefit of our communities. We have decided to fully support health services and the medical staff in Dambovita county, where our group operates its most important manufacturing center in European Union. Solidarity is what we need most in this period”, stated Murat Buyukerk, General Manager Arctic.

This donation is under the umbrella of the company’s CSR campaign “Arctic for Health”, through which Arctic company constantly assesses measures and actions to be taken in order to contribute to the joint effort of society in the fight against COVID-19. Based on the collaboration with the Romanian Red Cross and the Romanian Health Solidarity Federation, Arctic Company previously donated over 1,300 appliances to equip over 90 hospitals and ambulance services with the necessary products for medical staff and patients. In the same time, the company’s involvement in limiting the effects of the virus also included, in April 2020, the launch of a solidarity movement named “Respect for the frontline!”, with the aim of showing gratitude and appreciation for those professionals in the first line in the Covid-19 fight.

“We thank Arctic for its tremendous support in addressing ICU’s treatment needs. This difficult period, which we are all going through, has proved that there are situations in which good thoughts and moral support must be doubled by vital material aid. The team of doctors working with the affected patients is deeply grateful for this donation and for supporting our work in the current epidemiological context“, stated the management team of the Târgoviște County Emergency Hospital.