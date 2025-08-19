AREVDD & ABB back Climb Again with green energy project

Simtel Team, one of the leaders in the renewable energy sector in Romania, through the Romanian Association for Green Energy and Sustainable Development (AREVDD), together with ABB, a global technology leader in electrification and automation, announce the completion of a complex renewable energy and electric mobility infrastructure project for the Climb Again Association. The project consists of installing a photovoltaic power plant and an electric vehicle charging station at the Climb Again Center in Nucsoara, Arges County, the first place in Romania fully dedicated to therapy through sport and paralympic training, specially built for children and young people with disabilities, as well as for the local community.

“Climb Again is proof that passion and perseverance can transform lives. For AREVDD, involvement in this project represents the continuation of a mission we constantly pursue: bringing green energy and sustainable solutions where they can generate the greatest impact. We are committed to supporting initiatives that combine technological and social benefits, and the center in Nucsoara will be a place where children and young people will have access to activities tailored to their needs, in an inclusive environment, nature-friendly, and connected to the future through electric mobility and energy efficiency.

Our partnership with ABB, an important and long-standing partner of over 12 years, is an example of solid and lasting collaboration. Together, we have developed and supported numerous projects, and their involvement in this social initiative strengthens our relationship. We believe in the value of partnerships and are confident that this collaboration will continue to expand and develop in the coming years, generating real impact in communities,” stated Ana Nedea, President of AREVDD.

The newly installed photovoltaic plant has a capacity of 15 kWp, consisting of 30 solar panels covering an area of 29.3 sqm. It will produce approximately 15.45 MWh of electricity annually, contributing to a reduction of about 7.25 tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year.

“The partnership with Simtel Team, AREVDD, and ABB is more than an investment in green energy – it is an investment in the future of children and young people with disabilities in Romania. Thanks to their support, our center in Nucsoara becomes not only a place for therapy through sport and paralympic training, but also an example of how technology, sustainability, and humanity can work together to build a better world. We are deeply grateful for their trust and involvement, and we invite the business community to join us in this bold and necessary project, so that together we can offer these children the chance of a childhood filled with light, movement, and hope,” stated Claudiu Miu, President of the Climb Again Association.

In addition to the photovoltaic plant, the project includes the installation of an ABB charging station for electric vehicles, with a power output of 22 kW, equipped with one charging point and compatible with fast-charging standards. The station is intended both for internal use (the center’s vehicles) and for visitors and members of the local community, providing a sustainable transport solution and reducing dependence on fossil fuels. Located within the center’s grounds, the station ensures accessibility for people with reduced mobility and contributes to integrating the concept of green mobility into the educational and sports activities of the children.

“We strongly believe that technology has the power to change lives through innovation. ABB’s involvement in this project is more than a technological contribution; it is a gesture of solidarity towards children and young people who deserve the chance to grow in a safe, sustainable, and hopeful environment,” stated Mioara Brasoveanu, Executive Director, Vice President Commercial Electrification, ABB Romania.

The Climb Again Center is a unique space in Romania, dedicated to sport and paralympic training for different types of disabilities, made accessible with visual and auditory cues for hearing-impaired, blind, or visually impaired children, with easy access pathways, multifunctional and multisensory play and recovery areas designed according to sports therapy principles. Within the center, children will find themselves in an inclusive community offering opportunities for social interaction between children with special needs and typical children, laying the foundation for harmonious psychological development.

The new center will cover an area of over 5,000 square meters, including an adventure park, sports hall, climbing tower, accessible facilities for children with disabilities, a sports field adapted for the visually impaired, as well as physiotherapy and psychotherapy rooms. The center will be able to host 100 children and young people, with four dedicated camps organized annually. Completion of the new center is estimated for June 2026.